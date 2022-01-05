Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) rose 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $87.22 and last traded at $86.72. Approximately 1,522 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 272,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.19.

RARE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.75.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.20.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $81.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.16 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 98.89% and a negative return on equity of 38.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 358 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $29,048.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $29,129.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,595 shares of company stock worth $622,061. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.