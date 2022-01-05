Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ultrapar Participacoes S.A., a major Brazilian industrial group, is one of the largest distributors of liquefied petroleum gas in Brazil and a leading producer of petrochemicals and chemical. Ultrapar is also engaged in the storage and transportation of liquefied petroleum gas and petrochemical and chemical products. (PRESS RELEASE) “

UGP has been the topic of several other research reports. Santander downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $4.60 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ultrapar Participações in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Shares of UGP opened at $2.41 on Tuesday. Ultrapar Participações has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $4.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.52.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.1168 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UGP. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 49,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 126,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 7,944 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 249,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 20,611 shares in the last quarter. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others.

