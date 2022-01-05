Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Umpqua in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. Wedbush also issued estimates for Umpqua’s FY2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on UMPQ. Truist cut shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens lowered shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Umpqua presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.93.

UMPQ opened at $19.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.99. Umpqua has a 1 year low of $14.49 and a 1 year high of $22.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.13.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $308.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 38.36%.

In other news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $105,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 0.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 69,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 3.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 8.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 13.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 6.1% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

