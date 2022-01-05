Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Upgraded to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $32.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on UAA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $32.00 target price on Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Under Armour from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Under Armour from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised Under Armour from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Under Armour from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.96.

NYSE:UAA opened at $21.48 on Tuesday. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $17.16 and a fifty-two week high of $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.31.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 34,850.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

