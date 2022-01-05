UniLend Price Hits $0.58 on Top Exchanges (UFT)

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Over the last week, UniLend has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. UniLend has a market capitalization of $18.06 million and approximately $3.53 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniLend coin can currently be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00001352 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004951 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00055168 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006321 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

UniLend (CRYPTO:UFT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,052,564 coins. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject . UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

