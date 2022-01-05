uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.61.

A number of analysts have issued reports on QURE shares. William Blair started coverage on uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of uniQure stock opened at $20.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.77. The company has a market capitalization of $957.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.01. uniQure has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $42.27. The company has a quick ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 14.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.26. uniQure had a return on equity of 75.59% and a net margin of 64.09%. The business had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that uniQure will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.81, for a total value of $190,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $542,160. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QURE. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in uniQure during the second quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in uniQure by 489.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in uniQure during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in uniQure during the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of uniQure by 515.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About uniQure

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

