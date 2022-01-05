United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Given a $240.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price objective on United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

UPS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upgraded United Parcel Service from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $213.64.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS opened at $217.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $208.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.10. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $154.76 and a twelve month high of $220.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.13.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 54.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPS. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.