Universal Co. (UVV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.78 on February 7th

Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.78 per share on Monday, February 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th.

Universal has increased its dividend by 19.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 51 years.

UVV stock opened at $56.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.71. Universal has a 1-year low of $44.93 and a 1-year high of $60.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.82.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $453.96 million for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 4.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UVV. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Universal by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after buying an additional 24,231 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Universal by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Universal by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 7,897 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

About Universal

Universal Corp. engages as a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates its business through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment activities involves in selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

