Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.49 Million

Equities analysts expect that Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) will post $75.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Upland Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $75.20 million to $76.09 million. Upland Software reported sales of $78.25 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full year sales of $301.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $301.50 million to $302.38 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $308.20 million, with estimates ranging from $304.23 million to $310.41 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Upland Software.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $76.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.71 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.83%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

UPLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Upland Software from $65.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Upland Software from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Upland Software from $65.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upland Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.44.

In other news, EVP Kinloch Gill III sold 3,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total transaction of $76,477.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Upland Software by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Upland Software by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UPLD opened at $18.46 on Friday. Upland Software has a 1-year low of $17.35 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $563.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.23.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

