USA Financial Portformulas Corp Buys Shares of 3,599 Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the second quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the second quarter worth about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLH shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. CJS Securities upgraded Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.11.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Herbert Knapp sold 503 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.22, for a total transaction of $54,937.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert Speights sold 2,118 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total value of $209,724.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,011 shares of company stock valued at $710,143 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $98.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.41. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.55 and a 52 week high of $118.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 1.67.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $951.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

