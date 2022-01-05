USA Financial Portformulas Corp Invests $332,000 in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 211.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the third quarter worth $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the third quarter worth $48,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne during the second quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $468.02 on Wednesday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $311.03 and a 52 week high of $543.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $488.52 and its 200-day moving average is $485.73. The company has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 108.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.15.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $257.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.56%.

In related news, insider Norman David Eansor sold 27,159 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.00, for a total value of $13,688,136.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 662 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.23, for a total value of $347,702.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,321 shares of company stock worth $14,288,528 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TECH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $486.00.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

