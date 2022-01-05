USA Financial Portformulas Corp Purchases Shares of 2,141 Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of THC. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 23.7% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 385.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $2,409,310.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 5,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $451,510.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 139,564 shares of company stock valued at $10,978,279. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $80.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.14. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $39.59 and a 1-year high of $83.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 2.56.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.90. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 58.52%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on THC shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.41.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

