USA Financial Portformulas Corp Raises Holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 234.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Bruker were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BRKR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Bruker by 43.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 281,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,208,000 after acquiring an additional 85,052 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Bruker by 6.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Bruker by 24.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Bruker by 324.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 88,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,903,000 after acquiring an additional 67,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in Bruker by 213.9% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 17,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 11,971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

BRKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bruker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.71.

In other news, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,685,558.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total transaction of $768,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Bruker stock opened at $79.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.16. Bruker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.20 and a fifty-two week high of $92.35. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 44.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. Bruker had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $608.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

