USA Financial Portformulas Corp Raises Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 106.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IRT. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 19.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 13.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 7.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IRT. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

Shares of IRT stock opened at $24.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.58 and a 200 day moving average of $21.56. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.03 and a 52 week high of $25.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.55, a PEG ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.94.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.09). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 12.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

