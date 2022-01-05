USDK Hits Market Capitalization of $28.59 Million (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. USDK has a market capitalization of $28.59 million and approximately $130.86 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDK coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, USDK has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00063450 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.08 or 0.00072371 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,708.87 or 0.08115369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.07 or 0.00078916 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,839.93 or 1.00302107 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007572 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK was first traded on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

