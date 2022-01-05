Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

Investment analysts at BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:VCSA opened at $8.06 on Monday. Vacasa has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

Vacasa provides vacation rental management platform principally in North America. Vacasa, formerly known as TPG Pace Solutions Corp., is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

