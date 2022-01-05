Van ECK Associates Corp Has $928,000 Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,697,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,097 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,111,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $933,443,000 after purchasing an additional 171,167 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,466,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $796,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,250 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,797,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,953,000 after purchasing an additional 78,467 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,266,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,608,000 after purchasing an additional 103,686 shares during the period. 39.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLF stock opened at $55.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.27. The stock has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.04. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.06 and a 1 year high of $57.93.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 10.69%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.444 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 43.92%.

SLF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$79.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.95.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

