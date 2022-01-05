Van ECK Associates Corp Has $965,000 Stock Position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,411 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBH. XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 9.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 19,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $946,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter.

Get Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund alerts:

Shares of NBH opened at $15.21 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $17.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0624 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

About Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.