Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 384 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,177 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 162.5% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.73.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $114.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $142.47 billion, a PE ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.70 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.73 and a 200-day moving average of $129.24.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.