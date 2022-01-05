Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 892 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,437 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 21.5% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 47.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWXT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

In related news, CFO Robb A. Lemasters bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.99 per share, for a total transaction of $244,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $56,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,300 shares of company stock worth $126,068 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BWXT opened at $49.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.31. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $68.68.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.22 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 42.47%. BWX Technologies’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.46%.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.