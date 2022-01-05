Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,011 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, President Elan Moriah sold 18,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $927,364.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total value of $87,241.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,380 shares of company stock worth $1,465,011 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.63.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT opened at $52.60 on Wednesday. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.46 and a 1-year high of $53.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -202.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $224.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.22 million. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

