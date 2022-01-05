Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Position Decreased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,328 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $36,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,693,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,917,000 after buying an additional 909,880 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,951,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,665,000 after buying an additional 584,243 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,228,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,003,000 after buying an additional 139,622 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 92.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,710,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,145,000 after buying an additional 1,304,225 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,389,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,371,000 after buying an additional 13,820 shares during the period.

Shares of VFH opened at $99.90 on Wednesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $71.47 and a one year high of $101.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.60.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

