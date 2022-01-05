Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lowered its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 24.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 87.5% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $87,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of VTEB opened at $54.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.05. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $54.19 and a 12 month high of $55.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.