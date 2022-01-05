Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 20,898 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 211,919 shares.The stock last traded at $154.32 and had previously closed at $156.40.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 65.8% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

