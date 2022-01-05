VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Shares Gap Up to $2.34

Shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.34, but opened at $2.42. VBI Vaccines shares last traded at $2.32, with a volume of 6,565 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VBIV shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on VBI Vaccines in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $599.52 million, a P/E ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average of $3.03.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.26 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 39.02% and a negative net margin of 9,290.20%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VBI Vaccines news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 2,707,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $8,961,702.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBIV. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 4.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 12,312 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 61.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 174,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 66,300 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 8.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 160,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 12,735 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 19.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 11.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. 44.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

