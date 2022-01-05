VeChain 24-Hour Volume Hits $706.66 Million (VET)

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. VeChain has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion and approximately $706.66 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VeChain has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. One VeChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0846 or 0.00000194 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00016817 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000141 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00010081 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000884 BTC.

VeChain Coin Profile

VET is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

Buying and Selling VeChain

