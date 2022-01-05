Vega Protocol (VEGA) Hits One Day Volume of $3.53 Million

Vega Protocol (CURRENCY:VEGA) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. In the last seven days, Vega Protocol has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. One Vega Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.74 or 0.00020968 BTC on exchanges. Vega Protocol has a total market cap of $86.14 million and approximately $3.53 million worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vega Protocol Coin Profile

Vega Protocol (CRYPTO:VEGA) is a coin. Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 8,841,588 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system. “

Vega Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vega Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vega Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vega Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

