Velas Trading 24.7% Higher This Week (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. During the last seven days, Velas has traded 24.7% higher against the US dollar. Velas has a total market cap of $1.02 billion and approximately $25.58 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00001047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000163 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003343 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005227 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000345 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,245,778,550 coins. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

