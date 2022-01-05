Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Given New $2.95 Price Target at UBS Group

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $3.50 to $2.95 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Venator Materials in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.41.

Shares of VNTR opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $294.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.33. Venator Materials has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $5.85.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.31 million. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Venator Materials will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Venator Materials by 18.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 691,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 108,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Venator Materials by 81.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 409,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 183,305 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Venator Materials by 3,358.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 428,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 415,963 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Venator Materials during the third quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Venator Materials by 3.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 157,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the period. 28.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

