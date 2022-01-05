Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. reduced its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Ventas in the second quarter valued at about $196,281,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ventas by 433.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,069,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,261,000 after buying an additional 2,493,544 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ventas by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,243,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,337,506,000 after buying an additional 879,579 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ventas by 21.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,734,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,332,000 after acquiring an additional 851,022 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ventas by 34.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,668,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,367,000 after acquiring an additional 691,046 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VTR opened at $53.28 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $61.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.23.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Ventas had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $976.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 339.63%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VTR shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ventas in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.63.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

