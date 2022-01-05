Ventus 2 VCT plc (LON:VNC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 64

Ventus 2 VCT plc (LON:VNC) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 64 ($0.86) per share on Friday, January 21st. This represents a yield of 46.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Ventus 2 VCT’s previous dividend of $6.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of VNC stock opened at GBX 145.50 ($1.96) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £54.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86. Ventus 2 VCT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 116 ($1.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 145.50 ($1.96). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 138.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 139.68.
Ventus 2 VCT Company Profile
