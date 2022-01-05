Ventus 2 VCT plc (LON:VNC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 64

Ventus 2 VCT plc (LON:VNC) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 64 ($0.86) per share on Friday, January 21st. This represents a yield of 46.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Ventus 2 VCT’s previous dividend of $6.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of VNC stock opened at GBX 145.50 ($1.96) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £54.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86. Ventus 2 VCT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 116 ($1.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 145.50 ($1.96). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 138.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 139.68.

Ventus 2 VCT Company Profile

Ventus 2 VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in renewable energy sectors. The fund focuses particularly on independent developers, but the majority of investments will be in companies developing, constructing, and operating small and medium onshore wind farms. It also invests in companies which use other renewable energy technology such as biomass, hydro, and landfill gas.

