Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Shares Gap Down to $22.17

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.17, but opened at $21.51. Veritone shares last traded at $21.90, with a volume of 1,087 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on VERI shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on Veritone from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

Get Veritone alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $694.30 million, a PE ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 3.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.88.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $22.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.00 million. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 74.18% and a negative net margin of 87.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veritone, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Ryan Steelberg acquired 2,763 shares of Veritone stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.47 per share, for a total transaction of $78,662.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VERI. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Veritone by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,080,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,824,000 after acquiring an additional 622,919 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Veritone by 161.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 772,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,494,000 after buying an additional 477,237 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Veritone by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 799,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,749,000 after buying an additional 288,272 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Veritone by 393.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 195,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after buying an additional 155,949 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Veritone by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 447,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,811,000 after buying an additional 143,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

About Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI)

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

Recommended Story: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.