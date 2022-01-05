VerusCoin 1-Day Volume Tops $27,192.00 (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 5th. One VerusCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00001508 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VerusCoin has a market capitalization of $43.75 million and approximately $27,192.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VerusCoin has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00061224 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00072292 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,569.17 or 0.08141097 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.31 or 0.00078269 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,026.47 or 1.00422021 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00007662 BTC.

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin’s genesis date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 66,162,373 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin . The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

VerusCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

