Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,396 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.38% of Ultra Clean worth $7,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 59.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.3% in the second quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 31,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.3% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UCTT opened at $59.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.98. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.85 and a twelve month high of $65.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.53 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 21.84%. Ultra Clean’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultra Clean news, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 9,247 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $510,804.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sheri Savage sold 4,085 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $244,773.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,901 shares of company stock worth $1,143,148 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

