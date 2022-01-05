Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $7.93 Million Stock Position in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 38.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,151 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,263 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.06% of Orthofix Medical worth $7,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFIX. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 4.4% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,460,333 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $98,685,000 after buying an additional 103,433 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the third quarter worth about $3,934,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,313,937 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $132,923,000 after buying an additional 52,792 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 104.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,790 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after buying an additional 50,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 6.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 699,048 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,039,000 after buying an additional 41,040 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

In other news, Director Michael E. Paolucci purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.15 per share, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberley A. Elting purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.34 per share, for a total transaction of $30,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 7,730 shares of company stock worth $236,962 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:OFIX opened at $32.24 on Wednesday. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.58 million, a PE ratio of -41.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $112.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.90 million. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Orthofix Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 4th.

Orthofix Medical Profile

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.