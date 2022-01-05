Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,940 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $7,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DKS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after buying an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,641 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,472 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,115 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,266 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $7,693,000 after buying an additional 4,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DKS opened at $111.66 on Wednesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.75 and a 52 week high of $147.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.16 and a 200 day moving average of $116.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.71.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 13.53%.

In related news, Chairman Edward W. Stack purchased 227,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,038,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total transaction of $2,030,171.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DKS shares. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.09.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

