Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 14,455 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,455 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $8,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,716,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,191,000 after purchasing an additional 45,132 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 5.8% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 630,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,813,000 after purchasing an additional 34,655 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 2.6% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 411,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,958,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 86.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,739,000 after purchasing an additional 184,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 277,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,935,000 after acquiring an additional 35,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSGS opened at $174.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.21. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 52-week low of $152.42 and a 52-week high of $207.09. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,583.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $18.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.18) EPS. Analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSGS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Madison Square Garden Sports presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.50.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

