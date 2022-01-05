Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 418,768 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 1,062.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 458,190 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 418,768 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of Old National Bancorp worth $7,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 28.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 12,890 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 6.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 196,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,764 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 160.7% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 37,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 22,936 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 5.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 402,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,077,000 after purchasing an additional 21,472 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 94.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 194,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 94,516 shares during the period. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Director Austin M. Ramirez acquired 5,715 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $100,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

ONB opened at $18.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.53 and a fifty-two week high of $21.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.99.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $209.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ONB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB).

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.