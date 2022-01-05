Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 546,186 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 85.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 546,186 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.35% of ESCO Technologies worth $7,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in ESCO Technologies by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 691 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in ESCO Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in ESCO Technologies by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in ESCO Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in ESCO Technologies by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

ESCO Technologies stock opened at $88.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.17 and its 200 day moving average is $87.91. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.19 and a twelve month high of $115.84.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $205.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.18 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 12.85%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ESE shares. Sidoti raised ESCO Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised ESCO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment design and manufacture specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines; products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to U.S.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE).

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.