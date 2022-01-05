VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 80.7% from the November 30th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 71,300.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the third quarter worth about $116,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $303,000.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,153. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.87. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $61.24 and a 12 month high of $78.15.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.219 dividend. This is a boost from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%.

