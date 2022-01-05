Vineet A. Nargolwala Sells 12,300 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Stock

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $799,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of ST stock traded down $1.21 on Wednesday, reaching $63.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,218,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,364. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a one year low of $52.30 and a one year high of $65.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.19.
Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $951.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.74 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently commented on ST shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.56.
About Sensata Technologies
Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.
Read More: How to interpret the current ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.