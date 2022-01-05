Vineet A. Nargolwala Sells 12,300 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Stock

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $799,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ST stock traded down $1.21 on Wednesday, reaching $63.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,218,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,364. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a one year low of $52.30 and a one year high of $65.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.19.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $951.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.74 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1,250.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ST shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.56.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

