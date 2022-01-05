Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Receives $117.30 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.30.

VC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Visteon from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Visteon from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Barclays raised shares of Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $122.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get Visteon alerts:

Shares of VC stock traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $117.84. The stock had a trading volume of 572,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,079. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 119.24 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.56. Visteon has a 1 year low of $91.61 and a 1 year high of $147.55.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.16 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visteon will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.38, for a total transaction of $238,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VC. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 231.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 6,598 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 28,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

About Visteon

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.