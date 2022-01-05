Vivendi (EPA:VIV) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $20.43

Vivendi SE (EPA:VIV) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €20.43 ($23.22) and traded as low as €11.89 ($13.51). Vivendi shares last traded at €11.98 ($13.61), with a volume of 1,840,505 shares.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.00 ($17.05) price target on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.00 ($14.77) price target on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays set a €12.50 ($14.20) price objective on shares of Vivendi in a report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €13.70 ($15.57) price objective on shares of Vivendi in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €16.50 ($18.75) price objective on shares of Vivendi in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €18.00 ($20.45).

The business’s fifty day moving average is €11.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is €20.43.

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of the artist and merchandising services.

