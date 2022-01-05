VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Short Interest Up 42.5% in December

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, a growth of 42.5% from the November 30th total of 28,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 80,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NYSE:VOC traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,780. VOC Energy Trust has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $5.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average of $4.60. The company has a market cap of $83.81 million, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.92.

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 92.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This is an increase from VOC Energy Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. VOC Energy Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 200.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in VOC Energy Trust by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in VOC Energy Trust by 134.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,517 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VOC Energy Trust during the third quarter worth $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in VOC Energy Trust by 172.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,083 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in VOC Energy Trust by 14.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 23,207 shares in the last quarter. 4.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded VOC Energy Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

About VOC Energy Trust

VOC Energy Trust is a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on November 3, 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

