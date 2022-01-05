Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $63.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) will post sales of $63.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $64.26 million and the lowest is $62.60 million. Vocera Communications posted sales of $56.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full year sales of $231.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $231.00 million to $232.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $264.10 million, with estimates ranging from $258.00 million to $270.22 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vocera Communications.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.13. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $63.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VCRA shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vocera Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.80.

In other news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $438,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $42,836.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,665 shares of company stock worth $2,008,886 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,255,000 after acquiring an additional 513,867 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vocera Communications by 20.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,120 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 11,383 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Vocera Communications by 18.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vocera Communications by 18.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Vocera Communications by 14.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,844 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE VCRA opened at $67.03 on Wednesday. Vocera Communications has a twelve month low of $31.93 and a twelve month high of $69.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -279.28 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

