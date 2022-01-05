VP (LON:VP) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $970.07

Vp plc (LON:VP) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 970.07 ($13.07) and traded as low as GBX 918 ($12.37). VP shares last traded at GBX 918.16 ($12.37), with a volume of 800 shares trading hands.

VP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,310 ($17.65) price objective on shares of VP in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Peel Hunt raised their target price on shares of VP from GBX 950 ($12.80) to GBX 1,050 ($14.15) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 968.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 968.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £371.43 million and a PE ratio of 22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a GBX 10.50 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. VP’s payout ratio is 85.78%.

VP Company Profile (LON:VP)

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Hire Station, Torrent Trackside, Groundforce, TPA, UK Forks, Airpac Bukom, and TR Group businesses. The Hire Station business engages in the rental of small tools; and climate, lifting, safety, survey, and press fitting equipment to the industry and construction markets, as well as homeowners.

