W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.43 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) to announce $2.43 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for W. R. Berkley’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.48 billion. W. R. Berkley posted sales of $2.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will report full year sales of $9.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.81 billion to $9.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $10.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.80 billion to $10.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow W. R. Berkley.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.38. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on WRB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.63.

In other W. R. Berkley news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $2,007,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 731,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,247,000 after acquiring an additional 13,205 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 258.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 293,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,493,000 after acquiring an additional 211,788 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 450.8% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,867,000. 68.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WRB traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,453. W. R. Berkley has a 12-month low of $61.49 and a 12-month high of $84.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. This represents a yield of 0.6%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.34%.

About W. R. Berkley

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

