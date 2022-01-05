Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Acquired by Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,806,750 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,300 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance comprises 3.3% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $132,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,301 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,750 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $53.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.76 and its 200-day moving average is $48.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.72. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.77 and a 52 week high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $34.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.19%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WBA. Truist increased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

