Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $34.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Walgreens Boots Alliance to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WBA opened at $53.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12-month low of $40.77 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.19%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WBA shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Truist upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

