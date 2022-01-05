Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Stock Holdings Increased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,111,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 48.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 8.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WD opened at $152.33 on Wednesday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.52 and a 1-year high of $156.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.24.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $346.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is 24.04%.

WD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walker & Dunlop has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.83.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

